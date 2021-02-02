Creative Planning Has $3.67 Billion Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 8.1% of Creative Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Creative Planning owned approximately 4.17% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $3,671,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $47.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

