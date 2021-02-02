Raymond James Boosts ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $50.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ON. Mizuho raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

ON opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.69.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 7,705 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $219,592.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,542,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 104,462 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,920,757.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,139. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 239,129 shares of company stock worth $6,600,143. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 673,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,598,000 after acquiring an additional 119,008 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 228.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 120,750 shares during the period. Finally, First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $428,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

