Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $95.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Maxim reported strong fiscal second-quarter results, with both the top and bottom lines surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Strength across all end markets served, including Consumer and Automotive and Industrial aided the results. Notably, solid automatic test equipment demand remains a positive. Furthermore, growing demand for 100G laser drivers and modules is aiding its performance in the communications and data center market. The company remains optimistic about the flexible manufacturing strategy and diversified product portfolio. Maxim is set to be acquired by Analog Devices for more than $17 billion. Communications and Data Center remained weak in the quarter. Also, the coronavirus pandemic remains a concern. Nonetheless, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year.”

MXIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Shares of MXIM opened at $90.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.03. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $41.93 and a 52 week high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.02, for a total transaction of $28,214.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,779 shares of company stock worth $1,494,724 in the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 144.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

