SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SMTC stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMTX. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SMTC by 550.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,463 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in SMTC by 16.9% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 243,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in SMTC by 1.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 491,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

SMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

