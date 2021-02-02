SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Short Interest Update

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,000 shares, an increase of 59.4% from the December 31st total of 41,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 256,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
SMTC stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. SMTC has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $165.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.
SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. SMTC had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $99.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMTC will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SMTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on SMTC from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th.
SMTC Company Profile
SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.
