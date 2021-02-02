Short Interest in Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Increases By 63.5%

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a growth of 63.5% from the December 31st total of 62,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 507.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EGHSF opened at $47.23 on Tuesday. Enghouse Systems has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $59.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.83.

EGHSF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Enghouse Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

