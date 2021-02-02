Short Interest in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Increases By 62.4%

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 579,700 shares, a growth of 62.4% from the December 31st total of 356,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 433,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,407,000 after acquiring an additional 78,480 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,470,000 after buying an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

