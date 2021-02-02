Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust Reduces Stock Position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 43.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 75,594 shares during the quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.19% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $21,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,900.00. Insiders sold 82,252 shares of company stock valued at $18,492,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.07.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.01 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

