Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 46,294 Shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,294 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.51% of Semtech worth $23,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 97,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Semtech by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Semtech alerts:

In related news, EVP Gary Beauchamp sold 9,633 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $680,089.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $243,510.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,468,045.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,424 shares of company stock worth $10,713,918. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $74.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 104.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.41 and its 200-day moving average is $63.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.23. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $26.03 and a 52 week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Semtech’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Profile

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.