VeraBank N.A. Sells 400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

VeraBank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average of $41.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

