ForthRight Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 893 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000. The Home Depot comprises approximately 0.2% of ForthRight Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 19,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,526,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 51,667 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,348,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,787 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 59.9% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 4.0% in the third quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 11,644 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD stock opened at $270.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total transaction of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.