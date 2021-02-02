Marshall Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,568 The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Southern during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Southern in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,858,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $59.11 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $70.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of The Southern from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.