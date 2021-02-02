Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys 448 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 39.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,505,000 after buying an additional 322,309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $909,944,000 after buying an additional 278,285 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 308.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1,361.6% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOW shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $565.48.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.23, for a total transaction of $20,312,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,772.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,367 shares of company stock valued at $30,488,201. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $558.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $108.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.23, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $537.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $495.36. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

