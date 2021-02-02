Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) Shares Gap Up to $149.00

Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) (LON:TILS) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $149.00, but opened at $157.50. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) shares last traded at $177.35, with a volume of 2,808,905 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 137.49. The stock has a market cap of £346.41 million and a P/E ratio of -27.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.85.

In other Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (TILS.L) news, insider Gabriele Cerrone purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £27,300 ($35,667.62).

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

