HOLD Trading Up 10.6% This Week (HOLD)

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One HOLD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $5.30 million and approximately $4,114.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00146983 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00066829 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00258231 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00065280 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037544 BTC.

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ . The official website for HOLD is hold.co . HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOLD is a peer-to-peer lending platform that provides instant cash advances against cryptocurrency collateral. Hold allows members to leverage their crypto-assets as collateral to obtain fiat whenever they need it, saving them from selling the cryptos they hold dear. Cash Advances are instant and can be used globally through the HOLD prepaid card and mobile app. The HOLD token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum whose primary purpose is to allow a membership system, provide a cashback program and pay additional incentives to lenders through a status level program. “

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

