Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $0.58. Oracle Power shares last traded at $0.54, with a volume of 5,357,278 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.64. The stock has a market cap of £10.87 million and a PE ratio of -5.44.

About Oracle Power (LON:ORCP)

Oracle Power plc engages in the exploration and development of coal in Pakistan. The company is also involved in building a mine-mouth power plant. It primarily holds interests in the Thar Coalfield Block VI license area that covers an area of approximately 9,100 square kilometers located in the Sindh Province of South East Pakistan.

