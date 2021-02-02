Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM) Shares Gap Down to $4.23

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) (LON:ZAIM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.23, but opened at $3.85. Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 62,624 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.20. The stock has a market cap of £16.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05.

Zaim Credit Systems Plc (ZAIM.L) Company Profile (LON:ZAIM)

Zaim Credit Systems Plc operates as a microcredit company in Russia. The company provides loans of up to 30,000 Russian Roubles to individuals and companies. It operates through a network of approximately 95 sites located primarily in Moscow, as well as other urban areas of Western Russia, including St.

