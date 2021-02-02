SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

SIG plc (SHI.L) (LON:SHI)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.02. SIG plc (SHI.L) shares last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 854,816 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 36 ($0.47) price target on shares of SIG plc (SHI.L) in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 38.33 ($0.50).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 30.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.30. The stock has a market cap of £352.10 million and a PE ratio of -0.95.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors fit out products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and faÃ§ade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and doorsets, and floor coverings.

