carVertical (CV) Price Up 6.9% This Week

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded up 13.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. carVertical has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $97,194.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, carVertical has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One carVertical token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00066790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.57 or 0.00828883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00048536 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,608.47 or 0.04652440 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00035507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00014809 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical (CRYPTO:CV) is a token. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. carVertical’s total supply is 9,835,745,292 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,625,478,192 tokens. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com/investors . carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade carVertical should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

