$904.64 Million in Sales Expected for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) will announce $904.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sensata Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $905.00 million and the lowest is $904.10 million. Sensata Technologies reported sales of $846.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.37 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sensata Technologies.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.63.

ST stock opened at $55.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.80, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 18,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $942,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Peffer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $352,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,343 shares of company stock worth $3,724,950 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,292,732 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $606,577,000 after buying an additional 2,080,500 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,032,194 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $173,949,000 after purchasing an additional 52,615 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,626,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,437,000 after purchasing an additional 205,362 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,098,323 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,662,000 after purchasing an additional 202,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,899,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,961,000 after purchasing an additional 615,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sensata Technologies (ST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.