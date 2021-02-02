Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) will announce $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.18. Black Stone Minerals posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Black Stone Minerals.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.91 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

BSM stock opened at $8.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.93. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $10.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 118.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,014,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 550,117 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 62.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 308,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 8.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,566,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,900,000 after purchasing an additional 290,717 shares during the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 66.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 496,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,051,000 after purchasing an additional 197,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

