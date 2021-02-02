Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce $1.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.65 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security reported sales of $1.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full-year sales of $6.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.35 billion to $6.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

FBHS opened at $88.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.13. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $33.90 and a 52-week high of $93.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Fortune Brands Home & Security’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $273,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,952. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $314,828 over the last three months. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBHS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,510 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,122,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,091,000 after purchasing an additional 376,589 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 562.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 346,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,975,000 after purchasing an additional 294,188 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,382,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 630.4% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 289,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,045,000 after purchasing an additional 249,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America under the Diamond, Aristokraft, Mid-Continent, Kitchen Craft, Homecrest, Omega, StarMark, Ultracraft, Kemper, Schrock, Decora, and Mantra brand names.

