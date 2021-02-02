Emerald Advisers LLC Has $32.32 Million Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. United Therapeutics accounts for about 1.1% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 0.48% of United Therapeutics worth $32,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in United Therapeutics by 22.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $1,080,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UTHR. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.63.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $168.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $75.58 and a 12-month high of $176.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $158.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.88.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

