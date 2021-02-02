Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Stock Holdings Decreased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 493,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169,270 shares during the period. Freshpet accounts for approximately 2.3% of Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Emerald Advisers LLC owned about 1.22% of Freshpet worth $70,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 45.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,961,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,102,000 after purchasing an additional 616,068 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 870,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 313,423 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,867,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,188 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Freshpet by 21.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 330,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,854,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter. 93.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer raised shares of Freshpet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Freshpet from $118.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.88.

In other Freshpet news, Director Daryl G. Brewster sold 16,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $2,195,408.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,950,132.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Richard A. Kassar sold 20,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,646,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,406 shares of company stock worth $6,328,749 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $142.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,292.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.79 and a 1 year high of $153.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.86.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

