Emerald Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 578,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $26,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 117.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 251.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. KeyCorp started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

In other news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $28,916.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 159,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,397,186.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,888 shares of company stock worth $122,495. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.