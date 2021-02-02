LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 395,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,121 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC owned 0.60% of LiveRamp worth $28,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in LiveRamp by 53.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $221,000. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

NYSE RAMP opened at $78.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $87.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.02 and a beta of 1.28.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $104.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $9,888,056.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,131 shares of company stock worth $12,463,075. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

