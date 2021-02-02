AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $291.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) to post sales of $291.00 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.40 million and the lowest is $284.60 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $326.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $281.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.80 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 4.17%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ASIX. TheStreet raised shares of AdvanSix from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. CL King raised AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $22.29 on Thursday. AdvanSix has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $624.79 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth $5,424,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $4,209,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvanSix in the third quarter worth about $939,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 175.2% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 69,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 105.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 129,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

