DEJAVE Trading Up 29.8% Over Last Week (DJV)

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. During the last week, DEJAVE has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar. One DEJAVE token can currently be purchased for $2,400.76 or 0.06915197 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a market cap of $4.22 million and $5,798.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00146406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037683 BTC.

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,757 tokens. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io

DEJAVE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

