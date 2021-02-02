CVCoin Price Reaches $0.0180 on Exchanges (CVN)

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. CVCoin has a total market cap of $223,407.37 and $177,574.00 worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CVCoin has traded down 88.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00146406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037683 BTC.

CVCoin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 tokens. CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network

CVCoin Token Trading

CVCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CVCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CVCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

