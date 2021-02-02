GravityCoin (GXX) Trading Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0171 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $88,223.67 and $2,273.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002884 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.71 or 0.00048122 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.83 or 0.00146406 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00067035 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00259341 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00065524 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00037683 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,164,941 tokens. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

