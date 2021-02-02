Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Sells 6,561 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,561 shares during the quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $86.90 on Tuesday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.28.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

