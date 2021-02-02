Tfo Tdc LLC Acquires Shares of 2,174 GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Tfo Tdc LLC bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GRWG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of GRWG stock opened at $46.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 924.38 and a beta of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. GrowGeneration Corp. has a one year low of $2.62 and a one year high of $53.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $55.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.26 million. Analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Darren Lampert sold 142,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total value of $4,198,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 971,914 shares in the company, valued at $28,739,496.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $15,590,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,487 shares of company stock worth $23,075,797 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

About GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

