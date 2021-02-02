Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $90.01 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,567 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of MSCI worth $90,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSCI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in MSCI by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,030,000 after acquiring an additional 166,534 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 145,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,836,000 after acquiring an additional 144,800 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MSCI by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,804,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,000,491,000 after acquiring an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in MSCI by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 374,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,763,000 after acquiring an additional 100,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd boosted its holdings in MSCI by 773.2% during the 3rd quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd now owns 83,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after acquiring an additional 74,192 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.24, for a total transaction of $945,600.00. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $2,401,025. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $416.25 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $428.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.22 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The firm had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MSCI in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $416.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities cut MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $434.43.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, broker-dealer structured products, and asset allocation.

