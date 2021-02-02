Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 48.9% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter worth $2,059,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ACN. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.58.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture stock opened at $247.57 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $256.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.87. The company has a market capitalization of $163.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.