Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHZ. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 26,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,178.5% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 55,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 48,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 450,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 46,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 478,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,844,000 after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $55.58 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.07. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $56.98.

