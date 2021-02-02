Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,010 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $138.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.99 and a 52-week high of $152.29. The company has a market cap of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total transaction of $7,779,240.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

