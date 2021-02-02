$79.34 Million in Sales Expected for NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will post sales of $79.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $73.06 million. NewAge posted sales of $59.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full-year sales of $268.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $262.11 million to $274.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $505.57 million, with estimates ranging from $501.31 million to $509.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 61.13% and a negative net margin of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $62.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBEV. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NewAge by 60.0% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 22,385 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in NewAge by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in NewAge by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 120,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48,339 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of NewAge by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth $51,000. 21.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewAge stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. NewAge has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $3.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

New Age Beverages Corporation develops, markets, sells, and distributes healthy liquid dietary supplements and ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages. The company offers RTD tea, coffee, kombucha, energy drinks, relaxation drinks, coconut waters, functional waters, and rehydration beverages, as well as functional medical beverages.

