Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%.

Shares of CMRE stock opened at $8.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.79. Costamare has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $9.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.63 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costamare from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 25, 2020, it had a fleet of 75 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 547,000 twenty foot equivalent unit, including 5 vessels under construction. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

