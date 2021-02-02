Waters (NYSE:WAT) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.32-9.57 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.31. Waters also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 9.32-9.57 EPS.

WAT stock opened at $268.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $258.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.66. Waters has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $276.76.

WAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cleveland Research upgraded Waters from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Waters from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Waters from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waters has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $210.83.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

