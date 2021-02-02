Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LCUT has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Lifetime Brands from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lifetime Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCUT opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $293.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Lifetime Brands has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.04 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $224.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.89 million. Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 459.1% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,129 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 185.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lifetime Brands by 5.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 209,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands in the third quarter valued at $234,000. 36.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the United States and internationally. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

