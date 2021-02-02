Palladium Partners LLC Sells 649 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Palladium Partners LLC cut its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 317.2% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 149.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 109.3% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

NYSE:CAT opened at $184.72 on Tuesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.50 and a 12-month high of $200.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.47.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,561,525. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total transaction of $416,081.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

