Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Shares of SKY opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.08. Skyline Champion has a 12 month low of $10.82 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

