$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $802.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $840.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $767.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLH. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.55.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 19,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total transaction of $1,398,705.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,298,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,710,948.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 42.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.37. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $29.45 and a 52 week high of $88.40.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

