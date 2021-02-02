Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,258 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $21,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 88,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Adobe by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $44,727,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in Adobe by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 68,104 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,060,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.58.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total transaction of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,794 shares of company stock worth $40,489,167. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $470.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $225.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $481.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.61. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.13 and a 12-month high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

