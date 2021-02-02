World Asset Management Inc Sells 52 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equinix by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,427,000 after acquiring an additional 257,258 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Equinix by 161.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 307,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,394,000 after buying an additional 189,854 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,110,803,000 after buying an additional 140,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Equinix by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,017,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,462,000 after buying an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,150,000. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,791 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $703.37, for a total transaction of $3,369,845.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,355,524.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 160,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $756.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $707.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $745.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $477.87 and a one year high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.38, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

