Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Short Interest Update

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 74,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CELTF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

Get Centamin alerts:

Centamin stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.07.

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal project is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

Featured Article: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.