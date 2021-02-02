eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. eGain reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 87.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eGain will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.96 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded eGain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank downgraded eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

In other eGain news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of eGain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in eGain by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in eGain by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in eGain by 1.9% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 143,288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in eGain by 18.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $11.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.83. eGain has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.73 million, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

