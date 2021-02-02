The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKEAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

