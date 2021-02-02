The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Update

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKEAY. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of The Bank of East Asia in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Shares of The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The Bank of East Asia has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $2.52. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.75.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. The company operates through seven segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury Markets, Wealth Management, Other Hong Kong Operations, Mainland China Operations, and Overseas Operations.

