Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares worth $10,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,102,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,925,000 after buying an additional 312,559 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,196.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 237,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,521,000 after purchasing an additional 234,588 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,298,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 62,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,753,000 after purchasing an additional 46,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 60,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,282,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $230.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $227.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.46. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $237.28.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.