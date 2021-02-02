Violich Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,750 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Violich Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises 2.1% of Violich Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $10,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD stock opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

