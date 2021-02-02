Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $8.01 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 18,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 9,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

GLD opened at $174.23 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $136.12 and a 52-week high of $194.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.57 and its 200-day moving average is $175.68.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

